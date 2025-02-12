Renato Moicano Calls for TKO Profit Sharing in the UFC: ‘Reward Success, Build the Future’

Lightweight standout Renato Moicano wants the UFC to pony up more money for its fighters.

Fighter pay and the UFC’s paltry revenue share have been a sore subject for the MMA juggernaut for years, but Moicano believes he has the perfect solution that will help fighters achieve long-term financial security while ensuring the promotion continues to build and maintain top stars.

“If the UFC gave TKO shares to fighters based on performance, it would benefit everyone—fighters earn long-term financial security, and the promotion strengthens loyalty and investment from its biggest stars,” Moicano wrote on X. “Reward success, build the future.”

While that all sounds fine and dandy, ‘Money’ acknowledged that implementing such a change would require the promotion to restructure contracts and fall in line with SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) regulations.

“Fighters are independent contractors, it would require contract adjustments and SEC compliance but still possible,” Moicano added in a follow-up post.

The taxman took a big chunk out of Renato Moicano’s UFC 312 payday

Of course, Renato Moicano isn’t necessarily hurting for money after stepping into the main event spotlight at UFC 311 last month.

Originally, Moicano was set to fight Beneil Dariush in the main card in Los Angeles. Less than 48 hours away from fight night, the UFC thrust him into the main event to replace lightweight title challenger Arman Tsarukyan. ‘Ahalkalakets’ bowed out of his title tilt with Islam Makhachev due to an alleged back injury, leaving the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ without an opponent. Moicano stepped in and ultimately lost the bout via a first-round d’arce choke.

Despite coming up short, ‘Money’ made some serious bank for his four minutes of work.

Moicano didn’t divulge specifics, but he revealed that his take-home was worth more than nine Bitcoin meaning the Brazilian fan favorite walked away with no less (and likely more) than $950,000. Of course, Moicano was forced to surrender a significant chunk of that payday to the state of California which boasts some of the highest income tax rates in the country.