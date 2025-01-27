Dan Hooker open to future fighting move to the BKFC: ‘That’s my retirement fund, that looks like fun’

Ahead of his return at UFC 313, Dan Hooker has confirmed his interest in a potential move to the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) before ending his combat sports career, claiming competing in the ring “looks like fun” to him.

Hooker, the current number five ranked lightweight challenger, is slated to return at UFC 313 in March, taking on former interim champion and symbolic BMF titleholder, Justin Gaethje in a five round clash.

Sidelined since last summer, City Kickboxing star, Hooker most recently turned in his third consecutive victory, landing a close, unanimous decision win over perennial challenger, Mateusz Gamrot in a back-and-forth clash at UFC 305.

And following last weekend’s BKFC Knucklemania V card in Philadelphia, a host of fans called for Kiwi striker, Hooker to eventually wrap his hands and compete in the ring before the end of his fighting career.

Dan Hooker welcomes “fun” move to the BKFC before end of his career

And as far as the surging Hooker is concerned, he would love to stack his “retirement fund” in the organization — which he claims looks “fun” to compete in.

” That’s [BKFC] is my retirement fund,” Dan Hooker told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “That sport [bare knuckle fighting] looks like the funnest thing for me to do in the world. I don’t what everyone else is into, but that looks like fun.”

"[BKFC] is my retirement fund… That sport looks like the funnest thing for me to do in the world. I don't what everyone else is into, but that looks like fun."



Dan Hooker is all for fighting people without gloves 👊😅 pic.twitter.com/29h4ucrDML — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 27, 2025

Furthermore, Hooker also claimed that the fact his clash with vicious striker, Gaethje is set to take place over the course of five rounds — is a surefire fact the promotion is hoping for the first in-fight death inside the Octagon.

“Ah, I just think the UFC wants to see someone die,” Dan Hooker told. “Like, I don’t see… Yeah, I think they just want a finish. They want this fight. As well, I feel like for the fans as well, they want to see this. They want to see someone go down. They want to see blood. I’m happy to oblige for money.