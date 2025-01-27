Dan Hooker on five round fight with Justin Gaethje: ‘The UFC wants someone to die’

Ahead of his UFC 313 co-headliner, Dan Hooker has claimed the fact his pairing with Justin Gaethje is set for five rounds — is a surefire sign the promotion wants someone to “die” in the barnburning clash.

Hooker, the current number five ranked lightweight contender, is slated to take on former interim lightweight titleholder, Gaethje in a potential title eliminator, in a bid to extend his winning spree to four straight fights.

Sidelined since August of last year, City Kickboxing star, Dan Hooker featured on the main card of UFC 305 last time out, turning in a hard-fought unanimous decision win over Polish challenger, Mateusz Gamrot.

And claiming recently that he is a highly “dangerous” fight for former interim gold holder, Gaethje in March, Hooker believes the fact his fight with the Arizona native is five rounds is a sign the promotion is hoping for their first death inside the Octagon between two combatants.

“Ah, I just think the UFC wants to see someone die,” Dan Hooker told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “Like, I don’t see… Yeah, I think they just want a finish. They want this fight. As well, I feel like for the fans as well, they want to see this. They want to see someone go down. They want to see blood. I’m happy to oblige for money.

“If I was back in the kitchen factory and I stayed an extra couple hours, I’d expect another couple extra bucks in my back pocket, brother. Yes, that is common sense. I’m not here for fun. I’m not here because I like you guys. I’m here… Prize fighting. Prize fighting, brother.

Himself sidelined since last April, former symbolic BMF champion, Justin Gaethje most recently dropping a stunning fifth round buzzer-beating knockout loss to former featherweight champion, Max Holloway in the pair’s massive title fight on the main card of UFC 300.