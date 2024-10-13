Dan Hooker confirms plan to fight Conor McGregor in Saudi Arabia: ‘He’s on board, I’m on board’

Surging lightweight contender, Dan Hooker has confirmed he spoke with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor regarding a potential showdown in the Octagon next — with the Dubliner claiming overnight how he would be fighting the Kiwi as soon as February at a UFC event in Saudi Arabia.

Hooker, who retains the number five rank in the official lightweight limit, most recently earned his third straight victory on the main card of UFC 305 back in August in Australia, landing a close decision win over perennial contender, Mateusz Gamrot.

Prior to that, City Kickboxing staple, Hooker landed a decision win over Jalin Turner, after snapping a losing run with a knockout win over Peruvian grappling ace, Claudio Puelles.

And attending BKFC overnight in Marbella, Spain, Hooker was spotted inside the ring with the above-mentioned, McGregor — with the two sharing a cordial conversation.

Following the event, McGregor provided a massive update on his fighting future, claiming he would be fighting on February 1. in a trip to Saudi Arabia, in the form of a pairing with the streaking Dan Hooker.

Conor McGregor on board to fight according to Dan Hooker

And while promotional officials have yet to comment on a potential pairing between McGregor and New Zealand striker, Hooker, the latter has confirmed his availability for the date, and how he’s “on board” to fight the Dubliner next year.

We’re kindred spirits, as you can say,” Dan Hooker told Submission Radio of himself and Conor McGregor. “We get along quite well. I think we’re both very similar. There’s a lot of similarities there. Yeah, we just spoke in the ring and just — yeah, like I’m on board. He’s on board. We just need to get the UFC on board and we’ll get this thing across the line.”

Sidelined from a return against would-be common-foe, Michael Chandler, McGregor fractured a toe on his left foot in the weeks ahead of a slated UFC 303 headliner at the welterweight limit during International Fight Week.