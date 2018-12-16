Dan Hooker Hospitalized Following Brutal Loss To Edson Barboza

Edson Barboza battered Dan Hooker the majority of their brutal co-main event (watch highlights here) at last night’s (Sat., December 15, 2018) UFC on FOX 31 from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

There’s no denying that Hooker showed some of the most heart we’ve seen. But that was to his own harm. Many thought the fight should have been called as Hooker absorbed endless strikes to his body. Dana White was among those who agreed. Barboza nailed Hooker with everything from huge hooks to spinning back kicks. The New Zealander was clearly hurt on several occasions but somehow fought on.

It wasn’t worth it. Hooker’s coach Eugene Bareman revealed to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that Hooker was held in a Milwaukee hospital overnight for observation. He believes his fighter was concussed more than once in the violent fight:

“He was visibly concussed several times, I believe,” Bareman said. “We have a very good set of protocols within the gym to take care of him. It’s a ruthless game we play. Painful for me to watch that from a distance, but we have been here before many times, so I’m looking forward to the return.”

Prior to the defeat, Hooker had won four straight fights by stoppage. Barboza had lost two viciously lopsided fights to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kevin Lee. The tide turned, and Barboza picked up a one-sided win of his own.

Hooker’s health is obviously much more important, however, but his coach doesn’t seem to worried . He sounded more concerned about Hooker’s eventual return.

Should he be more worried?