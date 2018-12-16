Edson Barboza vs. Dan Hooker Full Fight Video Highlights

Edson Barboza and Dan Hooker just threw down in an all-out war in the co-main event of tonight’s (Sat., December 15, 2018) UFC on FOX 31 from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Barboza was nearly flawless with a relentless arsenal of varied offense. He landed his trademark low kicks in droves and scored with endless hooks to the head. But it was work to the body with digging punches and iron-like kicks that hurt Hooker on several occasions.

Barboza got the action started off early, stunning Hooker:

For his part, the New Zealander was tough as nails, absorbing the damage to step forward. He landed several of his own shots, but ultimately took too many.

Many of those were the trademark low kicks that badly hurt Hooker’s knee:

But it was Barboza’s body work that finally ended the fight. He crumped Hooker with a vicious body shot: