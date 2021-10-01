Just one week after picking up an impressive victory over Nasrat Hasquarat at UFC 266, Dan Hooker booked his next fight and it’s a really tough one.

Hooker has agreed to fight Islam Makhachev at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi on October 30. The streaking Russian had been left without an opponent for the upcoming card after Rafael dos Anjos pulled out of their scheduled fight due to injury.

The New Zealander had a well-documented torrid time just making it to UFC 266. Hooker’s camp was largely conducted in his home due to lockdown rules. He didn’t get to Las Vegas until just two days before his fight due to VISA issues. Despite everything, Hooker made the lightweight limit and performed admirably over three rounds to take home a decision win.

Post-fight, Hooker revealed that he and the City Kickboxing team will be relocating from New Zealand to the United States in the near future. When this short-notice fight was put to him, Hooker only hesitated to clarify with his wife before accepting.

“I didn’t want to say yes and then have the missus find out on Twitter she’s moving countries,” Hooker told ESPN. “We’ll train here, shoot over to Abu Dhabi and get the job done, and come back to the U.S. Bring the family over, see what happens from there.”

Makhachev is currently riding an eight-fight win streak and has often been talked about as the heir to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s lightweight crown. Hooker says a win over such a talented and well-respected fighter should be enough to earn him a shot at UFC gold.

“I feel like this gives me a title shot,” Hooker said. “I feel everyone is trying to skate him to a title fight, and that’s mine if I beat him. I feel like I felt with the Michael Chandler fight [in January], when he went on to a title fight.”

The lightweight title is expected to be on the line later this year when Charles Oliveira squares off against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 on December 11. ‘Do Bronx’ recently won the strap by stopping Michael Chandler inside two rounds following the Bellator veteran’s impressive UFC debut against Hooker.

Do you think Dan Hooker should get a title shot if he beats Islam Makhachev?