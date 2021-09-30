In quite astonishing circumstances, UFC lightweight contender, Dan Hooker is set to delay his return to his native New Zealand amid the ongoing travel restrictions in the country — in a bid to travel to Abu Dhabi, UAE — replacing former lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos in a short-notice UFC 267 bout with Islam Makhachev.



Hooker, who competed just last weekend at UFC 266, bested Nasrat Haqparast with https://www.lowkickmma.com/dan-hooker-takes-impressive-decision-win-over-nasrat-haqparast-ufc-266-highlights-ufc/an impressive unanimous decision victory, however, the Auckland native struggled to obtain a United States VISA to attend the event due to travel restrictions in place amid the ongoing COVID-19, limited to arrival on the Thursday of fight week.



Successfully making weight and besting Haqparast in a preliminary bout showdown, Hooker, as per UFC president Dana White as reported by ESPN MMA reporter, Brett Okamoto — will replace dos Anjos and meet Makhachev next month on ‘Fight Island”.



“DAN HOOKER (@danthehangman) is stepping into face Islam Makhachev (@MAKHACHEVMMA) at UFC 267 in one month, per Dana White (@danawhite),” Okamoto tweeted. “Just fought at UFC 266, on a week he had to fly from New Zealand to Vegas two days before the fight. What a savage, this guy.“

For dos Anjos, the Niteroi native was forced from the third rescheduled bout with Makhachev after he underwent arthroscopy knee surgery to address a meniscus injury, forcing him to withdraw from the bout with the Makhachkala native.



For American Kickboxing Academy mainstay, Makhachev, the short-notice pairing with Hooker offers him the opportunity to remain on the October 30. card in Abu Dhabi, UAE — as well as make his third Octagon walk of the year.



In the midst of a stunning eight-fight undefeated surge, Makhachev submitted both Drew Dober and Thiago Moises with stunning choke wins at UFC 239 and UFC Vegas 31, respectively — the second of which came as his first headlining bout under the UFC banner.