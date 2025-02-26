Dan Hooker reacts as Arman Tsarukyan rips UFC 313 fight exit: ‘If only your dad pulled out quicker’

Off the back of his withdrawal from UFC 313 next weekend, Dan Hooker has rekindled his rivalry with surging number one ranked contender, Arman Tsarukyan — after the Armenian labelled him “glass hands” following his exit from a clash with Justin Gaethje through injury.

Hooker, the current number six ranked lightweight contender, was slated to return to action at UFC 313 next weekend, taking on former interim champion and symbolic BMF titleholder, Gaethje, after suffering a gruesome injury.

Confirming a fractured hand in the weeks ahead of the matchup, Kiwi striker, Hooker admitted if afforded the opportunity, however, he likely would have competed regardless.

“I obviously still would fight,” Hooker said, adding humorously, “Can I have one large glove and one 3XL please?”

However, receiving flak from long-time rival, Tsarukyan following his withdrawal from UFC 313, Hooker was blasted by the Armenian, who attributed the injury setback to Karma coming to collect.

Dan Hooker fires back at Arman Tsarukyan in brutal fashion

“Karma doesn’t miss. Big mouth, glass hands,” Tsarukyan tweeted to Hooker. “Maybe just stick to talking instead of fighting. @danthehangman.”

And hitting out in response in brutal fashion, City Kickboxing staple, Hooker claimed his father and mother likely should not have conceived him.

“If only your father had pulled out quicker than your last fight,” Hooker posted in response to the Armenian. “Glass hand haha glass house.”

Himself withdrawing from his return at UFC 311 at the beginning of the year, Tsarukyan was slated to compete for the undisputed lightweight title for the first time in a rematch against current pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev in California.