Dan Hardy Advocates for Ending Elbow Ban in PFL: ‘It Keeps Fights Moving’

ByTimothy Wheaton
Top MMA mind Dan Hardy has some ideas for the PFL, most notably the elbows in the organization. The former UFC welterweight contender shared his thoughts after a weekend in PFL Glasgow.

Dan Hardy on PFL Elbows

Speaking to RG.org in an interview, Dan Hardy explained his stance. He said:

“There are certain times when I’m watching fights and I can feel a fight slows down in positions where elbows would keep it moving. And even talking to judges after some of the earlier events, they were like, ‘Man, it changes the ability to score on the floor a lot when they can’t elbow.’ So that, for me, is an easy one.

“It’s a super simple solution. We should reintroduce elbows at the first opportunity. The fighters would love it, the fans would love it. Elbows are in the unified rules of mixed martial arts.

“We should apply the unified rules to everything that we do – all the promotions that we have under the PFL banner. And we should realign ourselves with the real mixed martial arts fans.”

Dan Hardy
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Elbows are largely allowed in the PFL except for tournament fights. The PFL holds annual tournaments where fighters will need to fight just months separately and want to avoid cut issues. But, in non-tournament bouts, elbows are allowed.

The PFL just had an electric show in Glasgow, Scotland this past weekend featuring one of the best fights of 2024 between Lewis McGrillen and Dean Garnett.

https://twitter.com/PFLEurope/status/1840461353019969881

Dan Hardy was highly impressed with this fight.

PFL

Francis Ngannou, the lineal MMA world champion, will face the knockout machine Renan Ferreira on October 19 live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in the PFL. It is set to be a battle of heavyweight world champions in the main event.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

