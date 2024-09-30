Dan Hardy Advocates for Ending Elbow Ban in PFL: ‘It Keeps Fights Moving’

Top MMA mind Dan Hardy has some ideas for the PFL, most notably the elbows in the organization. The former UFC welterweight contender shared his thoughts after a weekend in PFL Glasgow.

Dan Hardy on PFL Elbows

Speaking to RG.org in an interview, Dan Hardy explained his stance. He said:

“There are certain times when I’m watching fights and I can feel a fight slows down in positions where elbows would keep it moving. And even talking to judges after some of the earlier events, they were like, ‘Man, it changes the ability to score on the floor a lot when they can’t elbow.’ So that, for me, is an easy one. “It’s a super simple solution. We should reintroduce elbows at the first opportunity. The fighters would love it, the fans would love it. Elbows are in the unified rules of mixed martial arts. “We should apply the unified rules to everything that we do – all the promotions that we have under the PFL banner. And we should realign ourselves with the real mixed martial arts fans.”

Elbows are largely allowed in the PFL except for tournament fights. The PFL holds annual tournaments where fighters will need to fight just months separately and want to avoid cut issues. But, in non-tournament bouts, elbows are allowed.

The PFL just had an electric show in Glasgow, Scotland this past weekend featuring one of the best fights of 2024 between Lewis McGrillen and Dean Garnett.

https://twitter.com/PFLEurope/status/1840461353019969881

Dan Hardy was highly impressed with this fight.

This was one of the wildest and most exciting fights I’ve ever witnessed!



Respect to McGrillen and Garnett for putting on a show-stealer fight. 👏🏼 https://t.co/yiJn8Xm50z — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) September 28, 2024

