Tommy Fury offers to fight Jake Paul in move to PFL: ‘I’ll beat him in the ring and the cage’

Professional boxer and former reality television star, Tommy Fury has made a stunning offer to make a move to the PFL (Professional Fighters League) to rematch Jake Paul having recently trained with interim UFC heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall — claiming he would beat the Ohio native in a rematch in the SmartCage.

Fury, a former runner-up on the reality television show Love Island, made his return to boxing action back in October of last year in a grudge fight with YouTuber, entrepreneur, and musician, KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji).

The victory propelled Fury to 10-0 as a professional boxer, with the half-brother of former undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, also handing the above-mentioned Paul his one and only professional loss in a decision defeat in the Middle East prior to his win over KSI.

Tommy Fury vows to move to PFL and beat Jake Paul in MMA rematch

And with the outspoken, Paul recently inking a multi-year deal with the PFL ahead of an expected SmartCage outing, Fury — who revealed he had been training alongside Atherton favorite, Aspinall recently, claimed he would move to the promotion to fight him in mixed martial arts.

“Jake Paul’s in the PFL isn’t he?” Tommy Fury asked Tom Aspinall during a YouTube video. “I’m going to smash his face in when I get better at MMA. I’ll beat him in boxing, and in the cage. [He’s] a big useless prick. I reckon a year-and-a-half to two years of training until I’ll beat him in a fight. It’ll be no problem in the cage.”

“He’s got the funds, he’s got the best trainers in the world,” Tommy Fury explained. “He’s got the best sparring in the world. So, he’s doing all right. But he’s no match for me. I swear to you, next time I fight him, I’ll knock him out. In MMA, I just want to give him a big fat [knee] — all elbows. No fists.”