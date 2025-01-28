Dakota Ditcheva Embraces the Barbie Persona ‘I Don’t Look Like a Fighter’ She Tells Michael Venom Page

Dakota Ditcheva is no stranger to being in the spotlight, but one thing she’s come to embrace in her rise in the MMA world is being called “Barbie.” While some might consider it an insult, the undefeated British fighter has turned the moniker into a source of empowerment, using it to fuel her victory in the 2024 PFL Women’s Flyweight Tournament.

Dakota Ditcheva on Barbie

In the lead-up to her showdown with former UFC contender Taila Santos, Dakota Ditcheva was no stranger to the “Barbie” comparisons. After winning her European belt, Santos commented on Ditcheva’s post, saying, “I want Barbie’s belt,” a remark that stuck and added fuel to the fire of their rivalry. But for Ditcheva, the nickname didn’t bother her at all. Instead, she embraced it.

“I’m blonde, don’t look like a fighter, but it turned into hate from my last opponent, Taila Santos,” Ditcheva shared speaking with Bellator and UFC athlete Michael ‘Venom’ Page. “Yes, that’s when it started. After I won my European belt, she commented under the post saying, ‘I want Barbie’s belt.'”

Rather than viewing the comment as a slight, Ditcheva saw it as an opportunity to showcase the different facets of her personality, both as a fighter and as someone who embraces her appearance. “Obviously, she’d just come out of the UFC. Yeah, she was coming over to PFL and was like, ‘Okay.’ And then that’s what she’s just run with the whole time now since she’s been with PFL.”

The playful jab did little to derail Dakota Ditcheva’s focus on her ultimate goal. When the two met in the PFL Flyweight Tournament final in November 2024, Ditcheva delivered a dominant performance, stopping Santos in the second round with a flurry of body shots, capturing both the PFL world title and a $1 million prize.

Despite Santos’ experience in the UFC, Dakota Ditcheva’s sharp striking skills and relentless pace made quick work of her opponent. It was a historic win for Ditcheva. Yet even after such a monumental victory, it was the “Barbie” nickname that had Ditcheva grinning. “I think loads of people have enjoyed running with the whole Barbie thing now,” she said, reflecting on how the nickname has grown on her. “Especially my friend—she did me a surprise party and made like a big Barbie box.”

She’s embraced the nickname, turned it into a fun part of her persona, and is proving that her skills are more than just looks. “Calling me Barbie is not an insult,” she said, “It’s just part of who I am.”