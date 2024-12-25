Female Fighter of the Year – LowKick MMA 2024 Awards – Dakota Ditcheva

Dakota Ditcheva’s 2024 will be remembered as a historic year for one of women’s MMA’s most impressive talents. The 26-year-old British fighter solidified her place among the sport’s elite by claiming the PFL Women’s Flyweight World Championship in November, defeating former UFC contender Taila Santos via second-round TKO. The first to ever stop Santos.

Dakota Ditcheva’s victory was historic, making her the youngest PFL world champion at just 26 years and 4 months old. She also became the first fighter to win both a PFL regional title, securing the 2023 PFL Europe crown, and a PFL World Title. Winning all of these matchups by way of KO/TKO. She grew up training Muay Thai and kickboxing from her mother, Lisa Howarth, who herself was a world champion in Muay Thai, Kickboxing, and Karate.

Her championship campaign in 2024 was nothing short of dominant. Dakota Ditcheva’s path to gold included wins over Lisa Mauldin, Chelsea Hackett, and Jena Bishop, winning most of these by knockout. The final victory against Santos stood out as particularly impressive, as Ditcheva became the first fighter to finish the durable Brazilian veteran.

‘Dangerous’ Ditcheva has lived up to her moniker, extending her undefeated record to 14-0, with an astonishing 12 wins by knockout.

Ditcheva began her combat sports journey at just four years old and went on to win gold at the 2016 IFMA Muay Thai World Championships as an amateur. Training out of Manchester Top Team and supplementing her preparation with stints at American Top Team in Florida, Ditcheva has benefited from world-class coaching and training partners. Her rapid ascent in the PFL has drawn comparisons to the sport’s biggest stars, such as Ronda Rousey.

For now, Ditcheva remains the crown jewel of the PFL. Her 2024 campaign cemented her status as a legitimate world-class fighter. If this year is any indication, the future is exceedingly bright for the British phenom. Which is why she has been chosen as the Female Fighter of the Year in 2024 by LowKick MMA.

