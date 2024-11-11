Photos – Fans rave over custom ‘Do Bronx’ fight shorts for Charles Oliveira ahead of UFC 309

Slated to co-headline UFC 309 this weekend, Charles Oliveira is the latest fighter to land himself a pair of custom-designed fight shorts for his return to the Octagon — set to wear a Brazilian-themed pair for his high-profile rematch with Michael Chandler at Madison Square Garden.

Oliveira, a former undisputed lightweight champion and the current number two ranked contender, has been sidelined since he featured on the main card of UFC 300 back in April.

And suffering a controversial split decision loss against the surging Arman Tsarukyan in the pair’s officially billed title eliminator, Oliveira has since booked his return in a rematch fight with Chandler.

Hoping to work his way back to a title fight off the back of a would-be second career win over former Bellator MMA star, Chandler, Sao Paulo finishing phenom, Charles Oliveira confirmed plans to also rematch Max Holloway potentially next year — with one eye on a symbolic BMF championship victory.

“I just love the opportunity [to fight at UFC 309]. I’m always ready for a fight and I think that whatever the UFC says, I’m ready to go,” Charles Oliveira said. “They know I’m ready to fight and I know that I’m winning this fight and I’m next in line [for the title] – that’s how I feel… As I’m talking about [legacy], I mean, being the BMF champion would be gigantic for that.”

Charles Oliveira lands custom shorts for UFC 309 return fight

And hoping to kick start another route to the title this weekend in ‘The Big Apple’, Oliveira joins his fellow fighters in the form of Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic and Michael Chandler in sporting custom shorts for his comeback fight at Madison Square Garden.

First look at Charles Oliveira's custom shorts for #UFC309 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/dE54ytl4yB — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 11, 2024

Without a win since the summer of last year, Oliveira, the promotion’s most prolific submission ace and all-out finisher, landed a first round ground strikes knockout win over stalwart lightweight contender, Beneil Dariush to snap his winless duct in Canada.