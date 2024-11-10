Charles Oliveira eyes Max Holloway rematch after UFC 309 return: ‘Being the BMF champion would be gigantic’

Former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira has welcomed the chance to rematch fellow former Octagon gold holder, Max Holloway ahead of his UFC 309 return next weekend — as he prepares to take on Michael Chandler in a five round co-headliner.

Oliveira, the current number two rated challenger, has been sidelined since he featured on the main card of UFC 300 earlier this year, suffering a controversial decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan in the pair’s officially-billed title eliminator.

In his most recent win in the summer of last year, Sao Paulo finisher, Oliveira racked up his latest record-defying win, stopping perennial contender, Beneil Dariush with a blistering barrage of first round ground strikes.

Charles Oliveira talks Michael Chandler rematch at UFC 309

And hoping to work his way back to the title with a victory over Chandler — whom he finished with strikes back in 2021 to win the vacant lightweight throne, Oliveira claimed he will be ready for any adjustments the veteran will bring to their re-run at Madison Square Garden.

Listen, we train all the time, we try to get ready,” Charles Oliveira told MMA Fighting of his fight with Michael Chandler during an interview ahead of UFC 309. “I want to be ready, but our idea is to be better. It doesn’t matter what we did before, we are going to be better than the last time.”

“That’s what I do. That’s what I train for, and no matter what happens, I want to have my hand raised on Saturday…. I don’t know what to expect [from him], I know that he’s a tough guy but I’m ready for him.”

Furthermore, Oliveira has also weighed up the chance to add the symbolic BMF crown to his trophy cabinet in the near future, vowing to avenge a bizarre oesophagus injury TKO loss to Holloway during his featherweight tenure, with the latter confirming plans to a lightweight division comeback as soon as next year.

“I just love the opportunity [to fight at UFC 309]. I’m always ready for a fight and I think that whatever the UFC says, I’m ready to go,” Charles Oliveira continued. “They know I’m ready to fight and I know that I’m winning this fight and I’m next in line [for the title] – that’s how I feel… As I’m talking about [legacy], I mean, being the BMF champion would be gigantic for that.”