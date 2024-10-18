Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco – Odds and Match Preview

The upcoming fight between Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco is set to be a major event in women’s MMA. Scheduled for October 19, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this co-main event fight is being billed as the “Battle of the Giants” alongside Francis Ngannou facing Renan Ferreira.

Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco – Odds

Surprisingly, despite Cyborg’s legendary status in women’s MMA, she has opened as the betting underdog in this matchup. One can compare odds at Gamechampions right here. As of early October 2024, most bookmakers are favoring Larissa Pacheco to win the fight. The odds typically show Pacheco as a slight favorite, with her odds around -125, while Cyborg is listed as the underdog with odds of about +105.

These odds are particularly noteworthy because Cyborg has rarely if ever, been an underdog in her illustrious career. The fact that oddsmakers are giving Pacheco the edge speaks volumes about her recent performances.

It also suggests that bookmakers believe Pacheco’s youth, recent success, and momentum might give her an advantage over the more experienced Cyborg. The close odds also indicate that bookmakers expect a competitive fight.

Photo By Tim Wheaton

Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco

Cris Cyborg is a legendary figure in women’s MMA, having held championships in multiple major promotions including Strikeforce, Invicta, UFC, and Bellator. She’s known for her aggressive striking style, combining Muay Thai skills, and boxing. The vast majority of her career in MMA, Muay Thai, and Boxing have all been won by way of mostly knockout.

On the other side, Larissa Pacheco has made a name for herself in the PFL. She’s a two-division champion in PFL, having won both the lightweight and featherweight titles. Pacheco’s rise to prominence includes a notable victory over Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison, who is now a contender in the UFC.

For Pacheco, a win over Cris Cyborg could potentially elevate her into discussions of the greatest female fighters of all time. For Cyborg, who is currently the Bellator featherweight champion, this fight represents an opportunity to further cement her legacy by defeating a rising star in Pacheco.

Both fighters have been preparing intensively for this bout. Cris Cyborg has credited her recent boxing experience as beneficial in her preparation for Pacheco. Meanwhile, Pacheco has expressed her excitement for the opportunity, stating that this is “the most anticipated fight in women’s MMA history.”

This fight promises to be a clash of styles and generations. The outcome could have significant implications for both fighters’ legacies and the landscape of women’s MMA as a whole.