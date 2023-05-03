Cris Cyborg is ready to knuckle up.

Having captured titles in Strikeforce, Invicta, the UFC, and Bellator, Cris Cyborg is one of the most decorated fighters in the history of the sport, regardless of gender. In recent months, she has even dipped her toe into the world of professional boxing, earning back-to-back wins in the sweet science. Now, Cyborg is looking for a new challenge. Enter Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Coming off an incredibly successful event at the 1stBank Center in Denver, BKFC is riding high and on the minds of many of combat sports’ biggest names, including former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. The Irishman famously stepped inside the squared circle following the BKFC 41 main event last weekend, facing off with the promotion’s top star ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry.

Intrigued by what she has seen from the promotion online, Cris Cyborg is more than willing to trade in her gloves for a set of hand wraps.

“I’ve seen some of their stuff online – maybe, you know,” Cyborg said in an interview with James Lynch. “Why not? Finish my career doing everything, finish it right!”

I tell @LynchOnSports that if the financials were right that I would be willing to fight @bareknucklefc and that I would want to train with @PlatinumPerry before making a debut



Cris Cyborg Believes She Can Learn a Thing or Two From BKFC Brawler Mike Perry

If she can come to terms with the BKFC on a potential appearance, Cris Cyborg would love to train alongside UFC fighter-turned-BKFC brawler, Mike Perry.

“I think it would be fun [bare-knuckle boxing],” Cyborg continued. “People know I like to finish my fights by punches. I know it’s different, a little bit. Maybe if I did boxing, did Muay Thai. I love the challenge, I love training, maybe I could train with Mike Perry and learn a couple things. I don’t know, it’s different, but for sure” (h/t BJPenn.com).

Perry earned his third-straight win under the BKFC banner on Saturday night, scoring a second-round TKO against former Strikeforce and UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. Prior to the win, ‘Platinum’ landed victories over Julian ‘Let Me Bang, Bro’ Lane, and Bellator MMA’s Michael ‘Venom’ Page. The event also featured the promotional debut of former Bellator and UFC champion Eddie Alvarez who earned a split-decision win over Chad Mendes in the co-main event.