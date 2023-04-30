In rather surprising fashion last night after BKFC 41, event headliner, Mike Perry was joined inside the ring by former duel-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor – with the duo facing off in an impromptu meeting.

Perry, who headlined BKFC 41 against former UFC middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, managed to move to 3-0 since his transition to the David Feldman-led organization, landing a second round TKO victory after Rockhold suffered multiple cracked teeth during their main event clash.

Prior to last night’s triumph, Perry had landed a unanimous decision win over The Ultimate Fighter alum, Julian Lane in his BKFC debut, before taking a judging win over former Bellator MMA welterweight title challenger Michael Page in a London headliner last year.

Continuing his impressive run under the promotion’s banner, Perry had spotted Dublin striker, Conor McGregor sitting ringside, before calling for an impromptu face-off.

Conor McGregor meets Mike Perry during a face-off at BKFC 41

Making his way to the ring, donning a BKFC championship belt to boot, McGregor embraced Perry before the duo conversed during a face-off – with the former teasing a potential transition to bare knuckle fighting in the future.

Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor for a face-off and @TheNotoriousMMA accepts. He enters the ring with the BKFC title over his shoulder.#BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/DoCw7OZTZP — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

Sidelined from active competition since July 2021, McGregor most recently headlined UFC 264 against former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, suffering a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss after he fractured his left tibia and fibula.

In January of that year, the 34-year-old dropped his first knockout loss in professional mixed martial arts in a lightweight rematch with Poirier in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Expected to make his Octagon return before the end of this year, McGregor has been earmarked to fight lightweight contender and one-time title challenger, Michael Chandler before the close of this annum in a return to the welterweight limit for the Crumlin native.