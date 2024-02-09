Cris Cyborg set to train Holly Holm for fight with rival Kayla Harrison at UFC 300: ‘I think she’s a legend’

Bellator MMA featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg has confirmed she is set to train former undisputed bantamweight titleholder, Holly Holm for her upcoming UFC 300 fight with former PFL champion, Kayla Harrison in April – rekindling her rivalry with the Ohio native.

Cyborg, a former undisputed UFC featherweight queen, has been sidelined since she featured at Bellator 300 back in November, successfully defending her featherweight crown in a one-sided first round knockout win over fellow Octagon veteran, Cat Zingano.

And struggling to book a fight with either the PFL or Bellator since the Peter Murray-led promotion bought out the latter, Cyborg has announced plans to make another boxing appearance in her time away from mixed martial arts.

Cris Cyborg to train Holly Holm for fight with Kayla Harrison

Furthermore, staking her claim for a potential UFC comeback in a rematch with Brazilian compatriot, Amanda Nunes in April, Cyborg revealed she is set to travel to Albuquerque to train Holm for her UFC 300 clash against Harrison later this quarter.

“I already have a date to go to Albuquerque – I’m very excited,” Cris Cyborg told James Lynch during a recent interview. “I talked to the team, talked to Holly (Holm) – we’ve been studying Kayla (Harrison) for a little while already. I have been training for her already.”

“I’m a super fan of Holly Holm,” Cris Cyborg continued. “I think she’s a legend. She’s a big example to female fighters. [I’ll] be a part of her camp, and I think she’s going to come with a great victory. It’s going to be good.”

Herself fighting Holm back in 2017, Cyborg headlined UFC 219 against the boxing Hall of Famer, landing a unanimous decision win to successfully defend her undisputed featherweight championship.

Remaining sceptical of Harrison’s ability to successfully make the bantamweight limit for her UFC 300 debut inside the Octagon, Holm claimed she would likely skirt a fight with the two-time Olympic gold medalist if she failed to successfully tip the scales.

What’s next for Cris Cyborg?