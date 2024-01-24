Cris Cyborg lobbies Dana White to book Amanda Nunes rematch for UFC 300: ‘I would love to add it to the card’

Former undisputed featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg has urged Dana White to book a long-anticipated rematch between herself and fellow Brazilian favorite, Amanda Nunes on a blockbuster UFC 300 card – amid hints from the latter that she is already weighing up her June retirement from last year.

Cyborg, a former undisputed featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, departed the White-led organization back in 2019, before joining Bellator MMA the following year and turning in a stunning six-fight winning run – all of which in undisputed featherweight championship fight wins.

As for Bahia native, Nunes, the former undisputed bantamweight and featherweight champion, most recently headlined UFC 289 back in June in Canada, successfully racking up another defense of the 135 pound title with a unanimous decision shutout win over short-notice Mexican challenger, Irene Aldana.

Fighting Brazilian counterpart, Cyborg for the featherweight title back in 2018, Nunes minted herself as a duel-weight champion, landing a vicious opening minute knockout win over the veteran – handing Cris Cyborg her first professional loss since a defeat in her mixed martial arts debut all the way back in 2005.

Cris Cyborg calls for Amanda Nunes rematch at UFC 300

Tirelessly campaigning for a title fight rematch with Nunes in the future, Cyborg, who ended her Octagon tenure with a decision win over former title challenger, the now-retired, Felicia Spencer, has urged the above-mentioned White to add a rematch between herself and Nunes to a massive UFC 300 card.

“Dana… I would love to add #CyborgNunes3 onto the @ufc 300 card too,” Cris Cyborg posted on her official X account overnight.

Cyborg’s calls for a rematch with Nunes comes fresh off claims from the Brazilian that she may make a spectacular retirement-snapping return to the Octagon, after attending UFC 297 last weekend, watching former-foe, Raquel Pennington nab the vacant bantamweight crown.

Last night to boot, White announced the signing of two-time Olympic gold medalist and PFL staple, Kayla Harrison – before booking a debut for the Ohio native against ex-champion, Holly Holm for UFC 300 in April.

Over recent years, both Cyborg and Harrison had expressed a vested interest in fighting against each other under either the PFL or Bellator MMA banners.