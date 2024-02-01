Kayla Harrison addresses concern over bantamweight move in UFC 300 debut: ‘I don’t believe in cutting weight’

Ahead of her Octagon debut at UFC 300 – former two-time PFL (Professional Fighters League) lightweight tournament winner, Kayla Harrison has claimed she doesn’t “believe” in the process of cutting weight – ahead of her much-speculated debut cut to the bantamweight limit for her fight with ex-champion, Holly Holm.

Harrison, 33, a former two-time lightweight tournament winner and twice and Olympic gold medalist in Judo, was confirmed as the latest acquisition to the Octagon last month, with promotional CEO, Dana White confirming her landing in the organization against ex-titleholder, Holm – in a bantamweight first for the former.

And despite reassurances from the above-mentioned White that American Top Team staple, Harrison has made multiple test weight cuts to the 135 pound limit ahead of her bantamweight debut against Albuquerque native, Holm – fans have speculated Harrison is for a torrid time en route to a successful weight cut.

As far as Holm is concerned as well, the process of successfully making the bantamweight limit is imperative for the bout to take place at UFC 300 – otherwise she will likely avoid fighting the career lightweight.

Kayla Harrison addresses weight cut concerns

Harrison, however, claims she does not “believe” in the process of making weight – and insisted despite apparent misconceptions, she does not carry extra walking around weight in the region of 180 pounds.

“There’s a misconception out there that I walk around at 180 pounds or something,” Kayla Harrison told Kevin Iole during a recent interview. “I have walked around most of my MMA career at 165 [pounds], 160 [pounds]. I don’t like cutting weight. I don’t believe in cutting weight. I don’t think it sends the right message to kids. That being said, I don’t agree with this but sometimes you have to show up and do things you don’t agree with in order to make your dreams come true.”

“The whole time I was [in the PFL], I walked around at 165, maybe 160 and so not only was I usually the smaller fighter with less experience,” Kayla Harrison explained. “I was getting in the cage with girls who were getting in there at 180 [pounds], 175 pounds. Now, that’s not going to be the case.”

