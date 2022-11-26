Cris Cyborg comments on Kayla Harrison’s PFL loss: “Kayla will be back and she will grow from this experience.”

Two-time Olympics gold medalist Kayla Harrison suffered her first professional defeat last night in the PFL 10 2022 main event. Brazil’s Larissa Pacheco walked away with a unanimous decision win and $1,000,000 prize money for her efforts.

All-time women’s MMA great Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino shared a Tweet directed at the Judo athlete. Cyborg said:

“Tonight will only make Judo Kayla a better fighter. One thing I learned after going 14 years undefeated is that sometimes you need to lose to become your best. Kayla will be back and she will grow from this experience. Congra [Larissa Pacheco] you are a real World Champion.”

Cris Cyborg and Kayla Harrison no longer fighting for three million

It has been a difficult 12 month period for the American Olympian. Kayla Harrison was in talks with the UFC for a bout against Amanda Nunes until Juliana Pena upset and defeated the UFC champion. There was rumored talk to put up $3,000,000 for a Cris Cyborg vs Kayla Harrison showdown. The Brazilian athlete Cyborg just Tweeted that this offer is likely gone. She said:

“I think [Donn Davis] owes [Larissa Pacheco] a back room bonus she just saved the [PFL MMA] 3 million dollars.”

The US-born Judoka Kayla Harrison has fallen to 15-1 professionally. She put together an unbeaten 15-fight win streak since making her debut in 2018. Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino made her professional debut in MMA in 2005. Along the way, she has competed against notable fighters such as Gina Carano, Marloes Coenen, Amanda Nunes, Holly Holm, and many others.