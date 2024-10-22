Cris Cyborg Calls Out Jully Poca for Misfits Boxing Bout Following PFL Title Win

ByTimothy Wheaton
Cris Cyborg vs Jully Poca

MMA legend Cris Cyborg has called out model and boxer Jully Poca in a showdown for the Misfits boxing title. Coming off of her PFL world championship win Brazil’s Cyborg wants to turn back to boxing.

Jully Poca

Jully Poca 7

Jully Oliveira, AKA Jully Poca, is a model and social media influencer who fights in the influencer and celebrity boxing circuits. Currently, she has an unbeaten 5-0 record and holds the Misfits Boxing women’s cruiserweight championship title. Jully Poca made her debut against model Daniella Hemsley under the KingPyn banner in April 2023.

Jully Poca 5

Cris Cyborg

The Chute Boxe trained Cris Cyborg is a legendary athlete in MMA. A base in Muay Thai has made her a dangerous striker across MMA, boxing, and kickboxing. She is known for her knockout power and aggressive style. Additionally, she has collected world titles in Strikeforce, Bellator, Invicta, the PFL, and the UFC.

Cris Cyborg

Jully Poca vs. Cris Cyborg

Over five rounds, Cyborg recently defeated Larissa Pacheco to capture the PFL Super Fights championship and now she has set her aim for the boxer Jully Poca. On X, formerly Twitter, she said:

“Hey @MamsTayloryou still looking for an opponent for [Jully Poca]?! She said when I beat Pacheco she wanted to fight me next @MisfitsBoxing.”

Cris Cyborg Champion

Poca responded:

“19 years of career, 17 world belts and I’m so important in your life that the first thing you do after a victory is challenge me when I’ve only been training for 1 year and a half and have 5 fights? The right time will come, but it’s not now…”

Jully Poca 4

Cris Cyborg tried to push Poca with trash-talk, she said:

You’re the mosquito that needs to be taken care of…the annoying sound in my ear that needs to go away. You’ve been nothing but disrespectful but the nice thing about fighting is it solves everything…

Jully Poca 6
Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

