Jon Jones heralds Cris Cyborg after fifth MMA title win in PFL debut fight: ‘I’m incredibly proud’

Ahead of his return to action next month, Jon Jones has heaped praise on Brazilian veteran, Cris Cyborg following her super fight title win over compatriot, Larissa Pacheco overnight in her PFL (Professional Fighters League) bow — landing a fifth championship crown in as many promotions over the course of her storied career.

Cyborg, a former UFC, Strikeforce, Invicta FC, and current Bellator MMA featherweight titleholder, returned overnight for the first time since a knockout win over Cat Zingano a year ago, minting herself as the PFl super fight champion with a hard-fought decision win over fellow Brazilian star, Pacheco.

Dealing with some severe adversity throughout the early goings of her title fight with Pacheco, veteran fan-favorite, Cyborg would battle back from a pair of nasty cuts over each eye, as well as some significant swelling to land a unanimous decision win over the streaking, Pacheco — who has minted herself as a PFL tournament victor in the past.

Jon Jones heaps praise on Cris Cyborg following latest title win in PFL debut overnight

Receiving plaudits for her latest title success, Cyborg, who revealed she will likely compete twice more in mixed martial arts before hanging up her gleaming gloves from the sport, was labelled an “OG” by UFC heavyweight kingpin, Jones off the back of her victory.

“I’m incredibly proud of @criscyborg right now,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account following PFL: Battle of the Giants. “OG showing how it’s done.”

And reciprocating praise toward Jones following her triumph, Cyborg labelled Jones as the greatest fighter of all-time ahead of his return at UFC 309 next month against the veteran ex-champion, Miocic.

Thank you Jon, you are the (goat emoji) and I appreciate this,” Cris Cyborg posted in response to Jon Jones.