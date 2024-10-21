GOAT Recognizes GOAT: Jon Jones Praises Cris Cyborg’s PFL Title Win in Saudi Arabia

Jon Jones was very impressed with Cris Cyborg’s latest world title-winning performance over the weekend.

Making her Smart Cage debut at the PFL’s ‘Battle of The Giants’ pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia, Cyborg entered her bout as the reigning Bellator featherweight champion. Following an entertaining 25-minute war with two-time PFL tournament winner Larissa Pacheco, Cyborg left as the first-ever PFL Super Fights champion, adding yet another piece of gold to her already impressive collection.

Her unanimous decision win over Pacheco garnered the attention of fighters and fans alike, including undisputed UFC heavyweight titleholder Jon Jones who shared his appreciation for Cyborg’s performance on Saturday night.

“I’m incredibly proud of Cris Cyborg right now. OG showing how it’s done,” Jones wrote on X.

Cyborg Responds to Jon Jones

Cyborg responded shortly after, calling ‘Bones’ the GOAT and thanking him for his kind words.

“Thank you Jon, you are the [goat emoji] and I appreciate this,” Cyborg replied.

With the win, Cyborg has not won 17 title fights over the last 15 years. Along the way, she’s captured gold in practically every major mixed martial arts organization, including Strikeforce, Invicta FC, UFC, Bellator, and PFL.

At 39 years old, it’s clear that Cyborg hasn’t lost a step inside the cage, but even she knows that eventually, she’ll have to lay down her gloves for good and call it a career. Sadly, it sounds like that may be sooner rather than later.