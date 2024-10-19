Cris Cyborg earns her fifth MMA world title in the PFL after five round war

The MMA legend Cris Cyborg had collected four world titles in MMA, and was seeking a fifth against the PFL’s Larissa Pacheco. The match featured the PFL Women’s Featherweight Super Fights championship. For the PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants the fight was the co-main event.

Brazil’s Cris Cyborg has earned world titles in Bellator, Invicta, Strikeforce, and the UFC. She is well known for her striking power and aggression. Additionally, she has knockout wins in both kickboxing and boxing at the professional level.

The Brazilian-born Larissa Pacheco is a two-time PFL world champion who is best known for her five-round victory against the top-ranked UFC bantamweight Kayla Harrison.

Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco

Early in round 1, the two traded heavy punched with Cyborg landing a hard jab. Ducking under a right cross, Cyborg ducked low and succeeded with a double leg takedown lifting her opponent off the mat. After getting back to their feet, Cris Cyborg landed a head kick and the two began trading heavy leather.

Cris Cyborg landed a powerful rear side cross which sent her Brazilian opponent stumbling. Shortly after she succeeded with another double leg takedown but Larissa Pacheco threatened with a guillotine from her back, Cyborg was able to escape and deliver ground and pound from half guard.

Larissa Pacheco found a target for a solid 1-2 but her opponent countered with a tripping calf kick. In the clinch, Cyborg slammed her opponent with an elbow and back hand that tossed her head back. Afterwards, Pacheco was quickly taken down as the MMA veteran ducked under securing another takedown. After getting back to their feet Cyborg landed a leg kick that was caught and countered with a cross from Pacheco.

An exchange of powerful leg kicks open the third round, and two begin to swing wild. Cyborg seems to back away and Larissa Pacheco invites her to trade in the center. The two circled around the smart cage and the PFL champion landed an impressive 1-2. Cyborg threw a leg kick which again was caught and Larissa Pacheco slammed her opponent with a powerful right hand which forced the MMA veteran to the mat. Pacheco is looking to work from her opponents’ guard but not finding much opportunity to advance.

Brazil’s Pacheco found early success with leg kicks in the fourth round, but threw a teep kick which Cyborg countered and swarmed on. A body kick from Cyborg was then countered with an overhand from Pacheco, twice in a row. Cyborg rushed in with a signature Chute Boxe flurry and sent the PFL champion rushing backwards. The two end the round trading wide punches and a head kick.

In the fifth and final round of this championship match, the two swing wide but only found air. Cyborg began swarming in but Pacheco ducked in for a takedown, Cyborg stuffed it and landed some ground and pound. The PFL champion worked back up to her feet just to eat a pair of right hooks from the MMA legend. The tw close the fight with a flurry and trade heavy leather.

After five gruelling rounds, the first PFL Women’s Featherweight Super Championship was won by Cris Cyborg via unanimous decision with scorecards 49-46, 49-46, and 49-46.

Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco Highlights