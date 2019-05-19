Cris Cyborg Calls For Fight With Felicia Spencer At UFC 240

Spread the word!













A new women’s featherweight contender in Felicia Spencer emerged at UFC Rochester on Saturday night. And Cris Cyborg is down to face her.

Spencer made her UFC debut against Megan Anderson as a betting underdog. However, her performance said otherwise as the former Invicta FC champion made quick work of the Aussie.

Landing 22 significant strikes compared to her opponent’s three, Spencer was able to submit Anderson with a rear-naked choke just over three minutes into the first round. She remains undefeated with a 7-0 record now.

Anderson was notably calling for more faces in the 145-pound division leading up to the event, and seemingly got her wish. However, there are still not many names in the division at all.

Current featherweight champion Amanda Nunes is also defending her bantamweight title against Holly Holm at UFC 239 in July next. And so, Spencer is willing to face Cyborg.

After a big win in her debut, @FeeNom479 wants to be the face of the women's featherweight division and that "it would be an honour" to face @criscyborg pic.twitter.com/zz4GnsS557 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 19, 2019

Cyborg would promptly respond as she called for them to fight in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on July 27, which is when UFC 240 takes place.

July 27th Edmonton Canada. ❤️ I have had one @ufc fight in 15 months. Challenge accepted. #CyborgNation https://t.co/tkioMul271 — BEKENI Batwa video in bio (@criscyborg) May 19, 2019

Cyborg reigned as the women’s featherweight champion from 2017 until this past December where she was knocked out by Nunes. It was her first loss since her pro debut back in 2005.

However, with Nunes not giving her a rematch, Spencer is the next best option for the Brazilian who would like to remain active.

UFC 240 would also be an ideal event for the fight to take place in, especially as Spencer hails from Canada.

The event is currently headlined by a men’s featherweight title fight between Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar. No other bouts are announced as of yet.