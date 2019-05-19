Highlights: Felicia Spencer Taps Megan Anderson In UFC Debut

Spread the word!













Felicia Spencer had a golden opportunity to make a splash in the shallow women’s featherweight waters when she met Megan Anderson on the main card of tonight’s (Sat., May 18, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 10 from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

She took full advantage of that opportunity. In a battle of former Invicta FC featherweight champions, Spencer took Anderson’s back in the first round. She locked on a tight rear-naked choke and it was elementary from there.

Watch it courtesy of the UFC on Twitter: