Cory Sandhagen: I’ve Accepted A Fight Against Dominick Cruz

Bantamweight prospect Cory Sandhagen says he has been offered and accepted a fight against former 135lb titlist Dominick Cruz.

Announcing the potential bout on social media Sandhagen suggested the two fighters may co-main event in Cruz’s hometown at UFC San Diego on May 16. Dustin Poirier is expected to face lightweight rival Dan Hooker in the main event.

On his Instagram Sandhagen posted a picture of himself and Cruz caption with the following. “I said yes.. waiting on you @dominickcruz – it would be an honor man. Co-main in San Diego?”

The 27-year-old Sandhagen is currently unbeaten inside the UFC and has won seven straight fights, five of which have come under the UFC banner. In his past two fights ‘The Sandman’ has seriously stepped up his level of competition and looked great whilst doing it. He beat John Linekar and Raphael Assuncao to rise to #4 in the bantamweight rankings.

Sandhagen who hasn’t competed since August 2019 was expected to face Frankie Edgar earlier this year. However, the former lightweight champion decided to take a late notice fight with ‘Korean Zombie’ at UFC Busan instead.

The Aurora, Colorado native was left without an opponent and eventually removed from the card. Luckily for him he now seems to have secured an even bigger fight against 135lb great Cruz.

The 34-year-old who has been plagued by injuries for much of his hasn’t fought since losing the title to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 206 in December 2016.

Over the past year he has been suffering with a shoulder injury wich required surgery. In his off-time Cruz has established himself as one of the companies best new commentators. Now it seems like he is ready to get back to fight and do what he does best.

Neither the UFC or Cruz have commented on Sandhagen’s social media post. It seems like the young star is trying to put some public pressure on his potential opponent to get this fight over the line.

Who wins if Cory Sandhagen fights Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego?