Daniel Cormier Says Dricus Du Plessis Can Become a Double Champ in the UFC

Daniel Cormier firmly believes that Dricus Du Plessis can do anything he sets his mind to, including capturing a second UFC title.

On Saturday, ‘Stillknocks’ will defend his middleweight strap for the first time since stealing a split decision against ex-titleholder Sean Strickland in January. Standing in Du Plessis’ way of a successful defense will be Israel Adesanya, who looks to make history by becoming the promotion’s first-ever three-time champ at 185.

The two will headline UFC 305, emanating from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Sharing his take on Du Plessis’ meteoric rise from prospect to world champion, Cormier believes the South African’s unique style has been largely responsible for his immense success and he expects that to continue in The Land Down Under.

“The problem with Dricus is that the things he does don’t look like everybody else’s,” Cormier told Submission Radio. “His feet may cross at an odd time, he may throw a punch from a weird angle, or he might do a takedown in a weird way, but it’s working. So you have to accept that just because it looks different, it’s not wrong—it’s his way, right? It’s his style, and he’s mastered it. He’s mastered it to the point that he’s the world champion. So I think that awkwardness will play to his benefit on Saturday night” (h/t MMA News).

Cormier confident Dricus du Plessis can capture double-gold with ‘the right matchup’

Having not yet defended the middleweight title, pundits were quick to caution Du Plessis’ desire to move up and try to claim a second crown. However, ‘DC’ is done doubting ‘DDP,’ suggesting that the man who made Izzy cry can do anything he wants inside the Octagon.

“I’m not doubting him no more. I’m just done doubting Dricus Du Plessis, man. I think he can do whatever he wants, you know? He’s shown time and time again that he can do anything, and Alex Pereira showed that it’s possible, right? Going from middleweight to light heavyweight and winning, and winning a lot. So yeah, I think he could, under the right circumstances. A lot of times it’s about matchups, right? The right person holding the belt is what makes you make that decision, and I think with the right matchup, Dricus can be a double champ.”

With Adesanya on Saturday and Sean Strickland already on deck, it’ll probably be a while before ‘Stillknocks’ is allowed to move up, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t already salivating over the idea of a champion vs. champion clash between Dricus Du Plessis and Alex Pereira.