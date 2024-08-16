Dricus du Plessis brings Israel Adesanya to Tears during Intense UFC 305 Press Conference

Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya had quite an intense pre-fight press conference leading into UFC 305 in which “The Last Stylenbender” was brought to tears and crying.

Dricus du Plessis brings Israel Adesanya to Tears

“Stillknocks” Dricus du Plessis, born in South Africa, is proud to hold the UFC title while still living in South Africa. The Nigerian-Kiwi Adesanya has called out du Plessis for not being a real African because he is white. Du Plessis countered by saying Adesanya grew up wealthy and did not have to struggle.

Here was an exchange at the UFC 305 press conference that made Israel Adesanya cry. “The Last Stylenbender” opened with:

“On Tuesday, I’m going back to Nigeria. I think on Friday I’m going to South Africa, and then next week I’m going back to New Zealand. I am a child of the earth, and when I take this belt, I’m taking it everywhere with me.”

Dricus du Plessis said:

“Are you taking the servants with you when you’re going back? Are you taking the servants with you when you’re going back?”

Israel Adesanya replied:

“Shut the f* up! You don’t even know anything about my story. You have no idea who the f* I am. Don’t care about my story? Listen, my father and I had to wake up at 4:00 a.m. and clean the banks while my mom studied to be a nurse. You don’t know my story, so don’t speak of it if you don’t know it. I will show you who you are on Sunday. So right now, shut the f*** up.”

Lastly, with tears in his eyes and looking at his family in the front row, Israel Adesanya concluded with:

“He touched on the subject there. I do this for my family. I do this for the people I love, and I will fight for you forever, I swear to God. Watch this—look, I’m a human being, I am a man. I can cry and whoop your ass at the same time. I feel the love from the crowd. The first time I fought here was UFC 221, back in February 2018. That was me making my dream come true. But on Sunday, I’m going to kill your dreams, b****.”

Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya – UFC 305

South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis was able to capture the middleweight title from Sean Strickland, the same man who defeated and took the championship from Israel Adesanya. Now, the former division king to looking to reclaim his title at UFC 305. It has been an intense pre-fight lead-up full of tears and crying. This middleweight championship title match goes down live from Perth, Australia booked for this weekend.