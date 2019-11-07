Corey Anderson Has No Interest In Fighting Anthony Smith

Spread the word!













Corey Anderson will likely not be receiving the next shot at UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Earlier today (Thurs. November 7, 2019), Jones took to Twitter and revealed he’ll fight Dominick Reyes next, who Jones said is “definitely” the more dangerous of the pair. Anderson has offered his reaction to that comment already.

However, Anderson also spoke to Sirius XM’s Fight Nation, and addressed fellow top contender Anthony “Lionheart” Smith calling him out. Anderson said he has zero interest in that fight. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“I have no interest in fighting Anthony Smith. I called Anthony Smith out after I fought at UFC 232 (beating Ilir Latifi), and he answered back like two minutes back and said ‘No.’ Now this time he’s gotta wait,” Smith said.

Anderson noted that he’s unsure who he’ll be fighting next, but doesn’t see any other fight for him that makes sense except for Jones.

“I don’t see anybody in front of me. That’s the point. I’ve beaten Jan Blachowicz. I’ve beat everybody who’s fought for the title, I’ve beaten all these guys, just give me my due.

“I’ll let my manager figure out the rest of it. I’m just here to fight. I’m going to train and I’ll be ready,” Anderson said.

