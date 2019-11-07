Corey Anderson Responds To Jon Jones Choosing Dominick Reyes Next

Spread the word!













Much has been made about who UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will be fighting next.

The two standout candidates are Dominick Reyes and Corey Anderson. Earlier today (Thurs. November 7, 2019), Jones took to Twitter to announce he chooses to fight Reyes next, calling him the more “dangerous” of the pair.

“Just finished a coaches meeting studying Dominick and Cory‘s careers. Established Dominicks definitely the more dangerous fighter. Beating his ass next”

Just finished a coaches meeting studying Dominick and Cory‘s careers. Established Dominicks definitely the more dangerous fighter. Beating his ass next 🦁 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 7, 2019

It didn’t take too long for Anderson to respond to Jones’ comments. He Tweeted the following:

“Ha. Okay bones. I wouldn’t wanna fight me either. @JonnyBones“

Ha. Okay bones. I wouldn't wanna fight me either. @JonnyBones — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) November 7, 2019

Anderson comes off of a big first-round TKO victory over Johnny Walker in the featured UFC 244 preliminary bout over the weekend. As for Reyes, he knocked out former UFC middleweight kingpin Chris Weidman in the first round of their UFC Boston headliner last month.

Both men would certainly present interesting challenges for “Bones,” but it’s sounding like Reyes will get the nod first. Even UFC president Dana White recently noted that Jones vs. Reyes is the fight to make next.

“I mean, the fight that makes sense right now for Jon Jones is Dominick Reyes,” White said. “Just came off an impressive win over Weidman, and a lot of people saw it. Pulled good ratings on TV. It’s the fight to make.”

What do you think about Jones opting to face Reyes next instead of Anderson?