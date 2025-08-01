Conor McGregor’s Latest Online Tirade Targets Muslims and Migrant Families in Ireland

UFC star Conor McGregor has sparked intense controversy after posting an extended online rant that has been widely condemned as Islamophobic and anti-immigrant. The social media statements, shared on Twitter, followed reports of a knife attack in Dublin involving a suspect from a migrant background.

Conor McGregor’s Social Media Outburst Condemns Muslims and Pakistani Migrants in Ireland

In his posts, McGregor quoted the phrase “Allahu Akbar”, commonly associated with Islamic prayers, but framed it as a menacing war cry attributed to the attacker. He further insinuated that migrants had obtained housing through deceitful means, and painted immigrants as a symptom of “New Ireland” that he declared “abysmal” and “terrifying.”

McGregor went on to make sweeping demands for immediate deportation, stating, “The stabber and his entire family MUST BE DEPORTED!” He argued that stabbing a member of the Irish police force should result in “immediate termination of citizenship and removal from country”. In the same series of posts, McGregor positioned himself as a political alternative to Ireland’s government, touting himself as an uncompromising solution on immigration and calling on citizens to “Vote McGregor for REAL CHANGE”. His commentary promoted the notion that Irish safety and national identity are directly threatened by non-native residents, echoing language and themes long associated with far-right movements.

“Allahu Akbar!” The knife wielding maniac shouted this! Watch your back out there people, always. They run up on you with kitchen knives out of the houses they scammed us to get. Abysmal! Terrifying! This is New Ireland. For now! They will never get away with this with me at the helm. Never in a million years. I will be all over them! Who do you think this government would rather deal with it as head of state during these times of ever frequent attacks on our citizens, or throughout these constant revelations of large scale government corruption.. Or more so, who would they not rather deal with? Myself, Conor McGregor, or their hand picked Presidential candidates? There is your answer. Vote McGregor for REAL CHANGE 🇮🇪 If is the case, that it was a second generation migrant of full Pakistani heritage, Mother and father came to Ireland prior, had a child and raised him, now a 20/30 year old, in Dublin’s city centre (hesitant to believe this btw) if is the case, then. The stabber and his entire family MUST BE DEPORTED! To raise a person that grows to stab a member of our Gardai while on duty is grounds for immediate termination of citizenship and removal from country. This is how you put our citizens, and members of force, in the knowledge that you are truly with them, and that their safety and livelihood is absolutely paramount! Remove. Immediately!

These remarks are not an isolated incident but come amid a growing pattern of incendiary statements from McGregor about immigration and Ireland’s changing demographics. Earlier this year, McGregor attended a White House event on St. Patrick’s Day, where he met with former U.S. President Donald Trump. There, he again denounced Ireland’s “illegal immigration racket” and claimed the nation was “at the cusp of potentially losing its Irishness”. Irish political leaders -across party lines – swiftly denounced McGregor’s rhetoric, with many warning that it encouraged division and stoked fears within the population.

Critics argue that McGregor’s pronouncements amplify extremist narratives, especially with his frequent use of social media to reach a broad audience.

This recent episode echoes a long history of inflammatory comments from McGregor. He has previously been censured for racist and Islamophobic taunts, particularly during the buildup to his 2018 UFC fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. That feud was marked by personal attacks against Nurmagomedov’s faith, family, and ethnicity. McGregor called Nurmagomedov’s wife a “towel” and mocked Muslim traditions, inciting condemnation from observers and organizations worldwide

The 2018 bout ended in a post-fight melee, which Nurmagomedov blamed on McGregor’s repeated attacks on his identity and religion. Accusations of bigotry, both religious and ethnic, have trailed McGregor since then.

Besides his recent anti-immigrant and Islamophobic statements, McGregor is embroiled in another, more serious legal controversy. Just days ago, Ireland’s Court of Appeal rejected McGregor’s challenge to a civil jury’s verdict in a rape case. The lawsuit had been brought by Nikita Hand, who accused McGregor of violently raping her in a Dublin hotel in December 2018. Though Irish prosecutors declined criminal charges, a civil jury last year found McGregor liable for assault, ordering him to compensate Hand €248,000, and pay €1.3 million in legal fees. McGregor vehemently denied the allegations, insisting the encounter was consensual, but the appellate court upheld the civil verdict, dismissing all of McGregor’s grounds for appeal

Across Ireland and beyond, his statements have deepened divides over issues of immigration, race, and national identity, leaving many to question the direction of public discourse.