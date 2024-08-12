Conor McGregor’s coach ‘Sad’ people are Blocking Elon Musk

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh says it’s sad that people are trying to boycott Elon Musk and X.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk bought Twitter and renamed it X in October of 2022. Since then, many fans have been critical of the website and one user suggested everyone should boycott the app.

Kavanagh, the head coach of SBG Ireland and the head coach of Conor McGregor responded to the claims saying it’s sad that people want to block Elon Musk.

“Do a bit of boxing or something lad, even just hit the pads. It’s really sad you think this is some brave act of defiance,” Kavanagh wrote.

Kavanagh wasn’t fond of a random saying people should block Musk and boycott X for no reason.

Dana White Is noncommital on Conor McGregor’s return

UFC CEO Dana White is noncommittal about when Conor McGregor will return to action.

McGregor was booked to fight at UFC 303 on June 29, but the Irishman was forced out of the bout due to a broken pinky toe. Since then, there has been no word on when he will return, and White says he isn’t even thinking about a McGregor fight.

“When Conor is ready to go, he’ll let me know, so I’m not even thinking about it or talking about Conor right now,” White said to TNT Sports (via SI).

McGregor does not have his next fight booked, and he says the toe injury was more painful than his broken leg.

“The injury is a nuisance. It’s painful,” McGregor told Severe MMA. “I’m not going to lie, it’s very, very painful. Probably even more painful than the leg, and that’s the truth. And I’ll tell you why, the leg, at least, was wrapped up. I couldn’t access it. The foot is just there still, it’s like it’s exposed. So it’s a bit painful but it comes with the territory.”

McGregor has not fought since July 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier.