Tesla boss Elon Musk set to attend UFC Vegas 86 card with Dana White, event now closed to public

Dana White confirms that Elon Musk will attend this weekend’s UFC Vegas 86.

The prospect of a Musk Vs. Mark Zuckerberg was once the most discussed thing in MMA, making its way into the mainstream news cycle. The fight was always very unlikely to ever happen, but Zuckerberg has began to train MMA and seems to have a genuine love for the sport.

The Facebook founder has been seen training with the likes of Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya, even competing in some BJJ matches. Zuckerberg even booked out the APEX so he and his friends could sit cageside. During the broadcast you could even spot his wife Priscilla Chan looking rather squeamish during the action.

This weekend it will be the turn of fellow tech billionaire and rival, Musk, to see the UFC up close. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that the South African businessman will be there.

“It might have been Dallas we did a fight on Super Bowl weekend. To do it in our hometown, a no-brainer to have Slap Friday, UFC Saturday, and Sunday the Super Bowl is a no-brainer. The people that are in town that are going to these events are, I mean Elon Musk is coming to the fight on Saturday, you know what I mean?” White said to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

While it is still an APEX card, there are still some good matchups on the card such as Brad Tavares Vs. Gregory Rodrigues, which has the potential to be a banger and Dan Ige Vs. Andre Fili which screams a fun 15 minutes. UFC veteran Michael Johnson will also be on the card and takes on Darius Flowers.

The bill will be topped with a middleweight fight between Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer, which is very quintessential APEX main event.

