Conor McGregor’s €1 million PPE Donation Arrives At Hospitals In Ireland

UFC superstar Conor McGregor recently donated €1 million worth of protective equipment to hospitals in his home country of Ireland.

The donation has helped buy 50,000 protective masks which are now being distributed to all the doctors and nurses fighting the coronavirus in Ireland.

Check out the photos below showing the PPE reaching its destination.

What a day! @TheNotoriousMMA made over €1 million available for sourcing and purchasing PPE equipment and with the driving force of @GalwayLeahy and assistance of @Heroes_Aid we delivered 50,000 ffp2 masks across Ireland today to our every day superheros. Kindness from everyone. pic.twitter.com/0bJg7JcmdX — Doug Leddin (@dougleddin) April 11, 2020

Some of our hospitals ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yIlrdhI76z — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2020

McGregor has been at the forefront of fighting against the spread of COVID-19 in Ireland. He has urged his countrymen to stay indoors, demanded his government do more to help and made huge charitable donations to help the cause.

On March 25 ‘Notorious’ pledged €1 million in PPE, announcing the news on social media he said.

“Today I am purchasing myself, 1 million euro worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region,” McGregor wrote. “Our most affected region, to this date.

“St. James. Mater, Tallaght, Beaumont. Vincent’s. Where we would be without these brave men and women? I do not know. May God bless over them and keep them safe!”

The equipment has taken quite some time to reach Ireland and McGregor has previously blamed the Chinese for jacking up prices and delivering substandard products, he said.

“Truly horrendous. Not only are the prices being raised by these people on all our items. Masks, visors, gloves, ventilators, respirators, oxygen containers, screen monitors, you name it. All jacked in price. The batches coming in are now of no use! Ludicrously inhumane behavior.”

“Take back this thank you and offer of assistance, this instant! It is barbaric what has been done here. All the way throughout this pandemic. Barbaric!”

McGregor hasn’t fought since beating Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 earlier this year. A fight against Justin Gaethje was discussed for July but appears to have taken a back seat as the Irishman leads the charge against the coronavirus in Ireland.

