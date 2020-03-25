Conor McGregor To Donate Over $1 Million Worth Of Protective Equipment To Hospitals

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor continues to do his part for the nation of Ireland amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The former two-weight UFC champion has been calling for Irish citizens to remain quarantined and follow all the social distancing guidelines that have been suggested. Most recently, he posted a video urging the Irish government to go into a “true lockdown” to combat the virus.

Irish politician Paschal Donohoe saw the video and reached out to McGregor thanking him for his message while at the same time stating that more must be done to encourage social distancing.

McGregor shared the DMs on Twitter in which he announced he would be purchasing over $1 million worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to hospitals in the Leinster province.

“Today I am purchasing myself, 1 million euro worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region,” McGregor wrote. “Our most affected region, to this date.

“St. James. Mater, Tallaght, Beaumont. Vincent’s. Where we would be without these brave men and women? I do not know. May God bless over them and keep them safe!”

Thank you sincerely for your message, Minister Paschal Donohoe.

Here is my reply. pic.twitter.com/0NcnVgrKaA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 25, 2020

“The Notorious” also added that he felt the government should be doing more to enforce rules and keep the people safe.

“We need more units on the street to enforce this lockdown Pascal! It has been too lax! Building sites should be closed,” he added. “They are open for what? We can always build again after this. In every way. But, we must put Health before Wealth. I respect you, and your team and I believe you are doing as good a job as you possibly can. I have been impressed by all. As has the nation. I feel like we are moving in the right way, it just feels to me like it is not all the way.

“I urge all the way! ‘All in’ is the term we must use here. Bit by bit will cost us lives. To see what is happening here in Ireland and all across the entire globe, is heartbreaking to me. I pray. God speed Minister and thank you for the message, and your service to our nation.”

As of Tuesday, there are over 1,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland.

What do you make of McGregor’s pledge?