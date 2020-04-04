Conor McGregor Rips China For Conduct During COVID-19 Pandemic

Spread the word!













Former dual weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has been a leading voice in the fight against coronavirus in his home country of Ireland.

The MMA superstar has been using his social media platform to encourage the people of Ireland to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and to implore his government to do more to combat it’s spread. McGregor has also made significant donations to help those suffering from the disease and to protect the medical professionals who are on the front lines trying to save lives.

Despite his best efforts McGregor and his homeland were dealt a significant blow today. RTE reported personal protective equipment delivered to Ireland from China is substandard and will not be usable by the doctors and nurses fighting the virus. ‘Notorious’ took to Twitter to bash China for what he called “truly horrendous” behavior, he said.

“Truly horrendous. Not only are the prices being raised by these people on all our items. Masks, visors, gloves, ventilators, respirators, oxygen containers, screen monitors, you name it. All jacked in price. The batches coming in are now of no use! Ludicrously inhumane behavior.”

Truly horrendous. Not only are the prices being raised by these people on all our items. Masks, visors, gloves, ventilators, respirators, oxygen containers, screen monitors, you name it. All jacked in price. The batches coming in are now of no use!

Ludicrously inhumane behaviour. https://t.co/vWafczzEKA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 3, 2020

In a second tweet McGregor continued to chastise China for it’s “barbaric” behaviour throughout the pandemic and call on the country to do the right thing and provide proper medical supplies right away, he said.

“Take back this thank you and offer of assistance, this instant! It is barbaric what has been done here. All the way throughout this pandemic. Barbaric!”

Take back this thank you and offer of assistance, this instant!

It is barbaric what has been done here. All the way throughout this pandemic. Barbaric! #FlattenTheirNose https://t.co/rUvehC916w — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 3, 2020

McGregor hasn’t fought since emphatically beating Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 earlier this year. Although many are hoping he will fill in at UFC 249 in two weeks and face Tony Ferguson it appears very unlikely. The Irishman appears to be locked in the biggest fight of his life as he tries to stop the spread of coronavirus in whatever way he can.

Has your opinion of Conor McGregor changed during the COVID-19 pandemic?