Ex-duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor has promised to win symbolic BMF championship spoils in his return to the UFC – before then defending the symbolic strap against inaugural title chaser, Nate Diaz in a potential future rubber-match trilogy with the latter.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula en route to a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier.

As for Diaz, the Stockton fan-favorite departed the Octagon back in November of last year following the completion of his contractual obligations with the organization, off the back of a stunning fourth round guillotine choke win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in September of that year.

However, recently vetoing a long-planned welterweight division return against Michael Chandler – whom he has served as an opposing coach against on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this year, McGregor has quickly switched his attention to a symbolic BMF title grudge match with newly-minted champion, Justin Gaethje.

Conor McGregor again offers Nate Diaz trilogy rubber match

And laying out a plan to earn the symbolic strap in his immediate return to the Octagon, former two-division gold holder, McGregor has offered to put a projected BMF title on the long in a future decider with Diaz – who has stressed his desire to land a return to the UFC.

“Regardless of that nonsense match [Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz], me and Nate will be completing the trilogy,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “I am going to go grab that BMF belf right quick for us to compete for it in the trilogy.”

Twice fighting Diaz during his tenure with the UFC, McGregor suffered his first promotional loss against the Californian back in 2016 courtesy of a second round rear-naked choke loss – before avenging the defeat in August of that year in a close, majority decision victory.

As for Diaz, the veteran makes his professional boxing debut this weekend atop a pay-per-view card in Dallas, Texas – taking on outspoken puncher, Jake Paul.

