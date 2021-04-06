On the anniversary of his first UFC weigh-in, Conor McGregor revealed his plan to revert to the old training methods that made him featherweight champion.

‘Notorious’ will be using these methods to prepare for his July 10 trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. ‘The Diamond’ emphatically beat McGregor earlier this year. The former interim lightweight champion needed just two rounds to knock out McGregor at UFC 257.

The Irishman stepped into the octagon for the very first time on April 6, 2013.

McGregor looked sensational as he took out Marcus Brimage inside one round, picking up a $60,000 bonus for “Knockout of the Night.” The win kickstarted McGregor’s famous featherweight run that ended in UFC gold when he beat Jose Aldo.

The 32-year-old took time to reflect on what was a significant anniversary.

“Today in 2013 I weighed in for my UFC debut,” McGregor wrote on social media. “What a journey! It would become my 12th KO in MMA competition. Dustin Poirier would then become my 12th first round KO in MMA competition. This next fight will be my 12th UFC main event. Rare company! Proper Twelve baby! All day!”

McGregor explained how he prepared for his first UFC bout.

“My ufc debut I found out 9 weeks out,” McGregor said. “I took a week to get right from not training/partying, and then 8 weeks out I moved to my sisters apt which was close to the gym. I woke up, trained, walked back to apartment, ate my meals and rested, trained again, back to apt, sleep, repeat.”

The former UFC double champ insisted he will take the same approach to his next fight.

“Double skills work. I also didn’t take rest days unless I absolutely had to. Not one,” McGregor claimed. “Not even a Sunday. I will take this approach again for my comeback fight. I didn’t become ufc champ champ with this method but I did become ufc 145 champion. Also the cage warrior champ champ.”

