UFC Megastar Conor McGregor welcomes his fourth child into the world: ‘8.1lbs of prime Irish double champion beef!’

Conor McGregor and his longtime partner, Dee Devlin, have welcomed their fourth child into the world.

The news comes according to the Irishman himself, sharing an image of the two preparing for a trip to the hospital hours away from bringing their newest baby boy into the world

“Up early tomorrow to bring our new baby boy in to this world, say a prayer for us! Let’s go Mammy,” McGregor posted.

Up early tomorrow to bring our new baby boy in to this world, say a prayer for us! Let’s go Mammy 🥰🙏☘️ pic.twitter.com/nxiKB2n8WC — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 29, 2023

Less than 24 hours later, McGregor shared the good news.

“My baby boy is born! Mammy and baby doing amazing,” McGregor wrote on X. “8.1lbs of prime Irish double champion beef!

My baby boy is born! Mammy and baby doing amazing, 8.1lbs of prime Irish double champion beef! ❤️🙏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 30, 2023

McGregor and Devlin already share three children; Conor Jr. (6), Croia (4), and Rian (2). All of whom have been born exactly two years apart.

Conor McGregor’s UFC Return still up in the air

It’s been nearly two and a half years since Conor McGregor stepped inside the Octagon following a devastating leg injury suffered in his trilogy bout with lightweight rival Dustin Poirier. Despite his lengthy absence, the Irishman has stayed busy with travel, media obligations, and tending to his growing family.

Earlier this year, the former two-division titleholder featured on the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter, coaching a team of up-and-comers opposite former Bellator MMA lightweight champion ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler.

McGregor has been heavily rumored for a return in April at the promotion’s next milestone event, UFC 300, though Dana White has remained non-committal regarding McGregor’s exact return date and who he could face in his first fight back since July 2021

However, White has offered fight fans a 100% guarantee that McGregor would return to competition in 2024. Until then, the Irishman will keep the focus on his family.