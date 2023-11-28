Breaking – uFC star Conor McGregor under investigation by Irish police for alleged incitement amid Dublin riots

Mixed martial arts fighter, Conor McGregor is officially under investigation by An Garda Siochana this week, for alleged incitement surrounding a night of violent clashes between Gardai and members of the public in Dublin last week.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of mixed martial arts promotion, UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), was criticized by Irish Tanaiste and Minister for Defense and Foreign Affairs, Micheal Martin, who described the 35-year-olds comments on Irish immigration policy as “absolutely disgraceful”, and claimed the Dubliner, along with other social media user were “inciting hate”.

Condemning violent clashes between Gardai and members of the public amid a night of rioting last Friday in Dublin city center amid a gruesome attack on three children and a creche worker outside a school on Parnell Square, Conor McGregor maintained that “change” would be brought to Ireland and how he had the “backing” to make it happen.

Conor McGregor under investigation for alleged incitement

And amid nationwide criticism for his comments on Ireland’s immigration policy following last week’s attack as well as the brutal murder of Ashling Murphy by Slovakian-born killer, Jozef Puska earlier this year, Conor McGregor is officially under investigation by An Garda Siochana for alleged incitement according to reports.

“NEW: Conor McGregor is now officially under investigation by Gardai for alleged incitement surrounding the Dublin riots last week, we can reveal,” Irish Daily Star reporter, Paul Healy posted on his official X account.

“We’ve learned that prior to this McGregor’s tweets were being examined by Gardai,” Healy continued. “But they’re not being looked at as part of a just launched criminal investigation into several people. The investigation was fist (sic) alluded to by the Garda Commissioner yesterday.”



“It’s just one of 3 major investigations now being undertaken by Gardai since last Thursday,” Healy posted. “One being the horrific stabbing incident that saw 3 children and a creche worker stabbed by a man who we understand remains in a coma in hospital. Gardai are waiting to question him.”



“As of last night we understand the 5 year old girl who was stabbed remains in a critical condition,” Healy posted. “There remains serious concerns for her health going forward.”



“The second major probe is into the riots,” Healy continued. “We understand the Garda Commissioner is looking to seek the help of police in the UK to enhance thousands of hours worth of CCTV and other clips to potentially bring about the arrests of hundreds of people,” Healy continued.



“And now the third is into alleged incitement and violence,” Healy posted. “Gardai understood to be tasked with investigating numerous social media posts by various individuals, including McGregor.”