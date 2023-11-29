Dana White orders Michael Chandler to sit out for Conor McGregor fight: ‘He can wait for however long it takes’

UFC CEO, Dana White has beckoned lightweight contender, Michael Chandler to “sit around and wait” for a much-anticipated welterweight clash with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor – amid continued uncertainty over the booking of a clash between the veteran duo.

Chandler, a former lightweight title challenger under the banner of the promotion, has already been sidelined since he featured on the main card of UFC 281 back in November of last year, suffering an eventual third round rear-naked choke submission loss to common-foe, Dustin Poirier.

For McGregor, the former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder has yet to make his return to the Octagon since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Poirier back in July 2021 in the pair’s heated trilogy rubber match.

Dana White claims Michael Chandler will wait for Conor McGregor

And with rumors circulating regarding a potential return featuring the duo at UFC 300 in April of next year – or a potential summer landing for the long-overdue clash, UFC boss, White is in o rush to push through a pairing, claiming Michael Chandler can sit and wait for Conor McGregor for however long it takes.



“The good thing for guys like (Michael) Chandler, and you know there’s a lot of sh*t talk about fighter pay and all that other sh*t,” Dana White said on Full Send. “You don’t see these guys hurrying up to fight. Jon Jones takes off for f*cking years. Chandler can hang out and wait for f*cking Conor (McGregor).”

“When you think about Chandler, Chandler was fighting for f*cking Bellator, right?” White explained. “Now Chandler can just sit around and take his time and wait for Conor however long it takes. So, these guys are all in good positions where they can wait for the right time, the right fight.”

Who wins in an eventual fight between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor?