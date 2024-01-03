Conor McGregor warned against middleweight fight with Michael Chandler: ‘That extra weight is going to be an issue’

Confirming over the course of the weekend that he is poised for a June return to the Octagon at an earmarked UFC 302 event against Michael Chandler in a stunning middleweight division debut for the duo – Conor McGregor has been warned away from a 185 pound leap by Michael Bisping, who points to an extra weight carry bringing with it some cause for concern.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, confirmed his return to the Octagon following a three-year hiatus from the sport through injury before the turn of the year, planning a June comeback.

And revealing plans for a June 29. return – McGregor claimed he was slated to fight Kill Cliff FC staple, Chandler at UFC 302 during an early International Fight Week for the organization – as part of a shocking middleweight limit debut for both fighters.

Conor McGregor warned away from 185 pound leap

However, as far as former divisional champion, Bisping is concerned, McGregor should be wary about the prospect of competing at 185 pounds – having initially entered the UFC fighting at the featherweight limit.

“He (Conor McGregor) fought at 145 [pounds], went up to 155 – 185 that is not his optimal weight class,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “Granted, he’s fighting another lightweight in Michael Chandler. The problem is though is that, as I say, it’s not your optimal weight class, so they’re going to be carrying more weight. If you’re Conor – and I’m not hating on Conor and I’m really excited for the fight because he’s the most exciting guy because of the energy and the presence and the hype and the performances.”

“Win or lose – and there’s been losses recently, they’re still big moments and the comeback is going to be something special,” Bisping explained. “It really is, but I think with all that extra weight it’s going to be an issue.”

