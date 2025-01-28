Conor McGregor vs. Jeremy Stephens in Bare-Knuckle? Former UFC Champ Calls It ‘A Genius Stunt’

Speculation is swirling around a potential clash between Conor McGregor and Jeremy Stephens under BKFC rules, reigniting a rivalry that dates back to their infamous exchange at the UFC 205 press conference. However, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping doesn’t see it happening.

Conor McGregor vs. Jeremy Stephens

The tension between McGregor and Stephens dates back to 2016 when Stephens declared himself “the hardest-hitting 145-pounder” at a UFC 205 press conference, prompting McGregor’s now-infamous response: “Who the f*** is that guy?” The moment became a viral meme and cemented their rivalry in MMA lore.

Recently, their paths crossed again at BKFC KnuckleMania 5. Following Stephens’ victory, McGregor, now a part-owner of BKFC, entered the ring and exchanged words with his former rival, fueling speculation of a potential matchup.

On his podcast, Michael Bisping commented on a potential Conor McGregor vs. Jeremy Stephens matchup. He explained:

“If there’s one person that knows how to keep himself relevant in the fight world without actually fighting, it’s Conor McGregor. And if you want to talk about promoting bare-knuckle, that’s a stroke of genius because, you know, today, tomorrow, all the headlines are going to be: Conor McGregor versus Jeremy Stephens — Is it going to happen in bare-knuckle? Now … the fight’s never going to happen.”

Jeremy Stephens is a veteran of the sport with a career spanning over 15 years in MMA. A former UFC staple, Stephens competed in dozens of fights in the promotion. Known for his striking power, he faced some of the sport’s elite, including José Aldo and Max Holloway. After transitioning to BKFC, Stephens has found success, boasting a 3-0 record, including a TKO win over Eddie Alvarez at KnuckleMania 5.

Ireland’s Conor McGregor, on the other hand, remains one of the most iconic figures in MMA. The former two-division UFC champion made history as the first fighter to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously. While his achievements in the octagon include a record-breaking 13-second knockout of José Aldo, McGregor has been largely inactive in recent years, with his last fight ending in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

Despite the buzz, logistical hurdles make the prospect of a McGregor-Stephens bare-knuckle fight unlikely. McGregor remains under UFC contract, a significant barrier to competing in BKFC. However, his involvement in the promotion as an owner has added more force to his future in combat sports. Stephens has called out Conor McGregor.

Still, Bisping’s remarks suggest that Conor McGregor’s ability to generate headlines may be more about staying in the spotlight than actual plans to fight. For now, fans will have to wait and see if this rivalry reignites in the ring, or remains another chapter in combat sports speculation.