Jeremy Stephens Faces Off with Conor McGregor Moments After TKOing Eddie Alvarez – BKFC KnuckleMania 5 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Jeremy Stephens scored a massive upset in the BKFC KnuckleMania 5 headliner on Saturday night, scoring a third-straight win over former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez.

In the early going, Alvarez appeared to be leading the dance with his jab front and center. However, things took a quick turn in the opening seconds of the third round when ‘Lil Heathen’ caught Alvarez with a counter right that put ‘The Underground King’ on the mat.

Alvarez answered the continue and continued to fight, but just before the end of the third, he ate another devastating right hand that sent him crashing to the canvas for a second time in less than two minutes. Still, Alvarez fought his way back up, answering the referee’s eight count and making it to his corner. Unfortunately, he would never get off his stool.

Before the beginning of the fourth round, Alvarez’s corner threw in the towel, bringing an end to the contest and awarding Stephens the victory via technical knockout.

Official Result: Jeremy Stephens def. Eddie Alvarez via TKO at 2:00 of Round 3.

Immediately following the contest, Stephens called out Conor McGregor who got into the ring with ‘Lil Heathen’ and suggested that the two “set a date” for a potential scrap inside the squared circle.

Check out highlights from Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens at BKFC KnuckleMania 5:

