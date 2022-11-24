Conor McGregor confident he can skip USADA’s six-month testing period: “We are booking a fight”

The Irish superstar Conor McGregor has been out of action due to a leg break suffered in his last bout against Dustin Poirier. Since that time, ‘Notorious’ has been in recovery attempting to get his leg and body back to peak health.

From the photos McGregor has posted on Instagram, it looks like he has added some significant muscle mass to his frame which has many fans questioning if he is clean. USADA, the UFC’s performance-enhancing drug testing program, has not been actively testing McGregor during this time.

According to UFC president Dana White and UFC policy, the Irish athlete will need to be tested continuously in USADA’s testing pool for at least six months, and test clean, before competing in the UFC.

Conor Mcgregor Tweets he will pass two tests

USADA released a statement explaining exactly what their policy is:

“In the event of an athlete’s return to the UFC, they are required to remain in the USADA testing pool for six months before they are permitted to compete. Similar to World Anti-Doping Agency rules, the UFC may grant an exemption to the six-month written notice rule in exceptional circumstances or where the strict application of that rule would be manifestly unfair to the athlete. But in both cases under the UFC rules, the athlete must provide at least two negative samples before returning to competition. We do not comment on the testing pool status of any particular athlete.”

Conor McGregor recently Tweeted that he will pass two tests but not the six-month waiting period. Which the UFC and USADA can officially do if they decide to issue an exemption to a fighter. ‘Notorious’ said:

“I am clear for testing in February. I will complete my two tests per USADA and we are booking a fight.”