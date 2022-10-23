UFC president, Dana White has confirmed that former two-weight promotional champion, Conor McGregor will have to return to the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) testing pool for a period of 6 months before he will be eligible to compete under the organizational banner again.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, competed most recently at UFC 264 back in July of last year, suffering a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against Dustin Poirier after he fractured his left tibia and fibula.

Reports emerged recently detailing how McGregor, 34, had yet to be tested by the anti-doping agency since the final quarter of last year, leading to speculation that the Dubliner had left the agency’s testing pool.

An athlete undergoing anti-doping testing within the USADA testing pool would only be exempt from testing if they formally informed the UFC of their decision to retire in writing, or their contract with the organization had been officially terminated.

Conor McGregor must complete 6 months in the USADA testing pool before a UFC comeback

Commenting on McGregor’s potential Octagon return in 2023, after the Crumlin native confirmed how he intends to fight at the welterweight limit next, the above-mentioned, White confirmed how the 34-year-old would need to complete a period of 6 months in the USADA testing pool before his next UFC outing.

“Yeah,” Dana White told MMA Junkie reporter, Farah Hannoun, when she questioned if Conor McGregor would need to appear in the USADA testing pool for 6 months before an Octagon comeback. “Right.”

The former duel-weight champion is currently riding a two-fight losing skid with a pair of stoppage losses to Poirier coming last year.

Conor McGregor’s most recent professional victory came in the form of a first round knockout win over the now-retired Donald Cerrone back in January 2020 at the welterweight limit.

McGregor is currently filming footage for the upcoming release of action movie, Roadhouse in the Dominican Republic, where he will feature in a lead role alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.