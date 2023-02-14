Shaquille O’Neal backs Conor McGregor to win another UFC title: ‘He’s going to come with a vengeance’

Former LA Lakers and NBA superstar, Shaquille O’Neal has backed former two-weight UFC champion to strike gold under the promotion’s banner before he calls time on his career, touting the Dubliner to return with “a vengeance” ahead of his comeback fight against Michael Chandler later this year.

McGregor, 34, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, most recently featured back in July 2021 against former interim champion, Dustin Poirier, suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula in the first round, resulting in a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss.

Yet to return to active competition since, Conor McGregor has since been booked to coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 against the aforenoted Missouri veteran, Chandler, with a September showdown between the duo inside the Octagon floated at the time of publication.

Shaquille O’Neal backs Conor McGregor to land another UFC championship

Despite his two-fight losing skid at the lightweight limit – paired with the fact the Dubliner is without a victory at 155lbs since November 2016, the aforenoted Shaq claimed McGregor will return to the Octagon in search of gold, before eventually landing a championship.

“I expect a great show,” Shaquille O’Neal said of Conor McGregor’s return during an interview with Inside Fighting. “He’s always been a great showman. He’s always been a great competitor. Me and him have a similar type of blood. When you doubt us, that’s when we rise. They doubted him, he went to the top, took a couple of bumps, he went away for a while. He’s looking real good. I know he’s going to come back with vengeance.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Without a professional victory since January 2020, Conor McGregor’s most recent win came back at the welterweight limit in the form of a 40-second high kick and strikes stoppage win over over one-time title challenger, Donald Cerrone.